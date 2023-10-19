Fulton County DA Gags Sidney Powell “Until Case Completely Closed”

Former Donald Trump attorney Sidney Powell pleading guilty in Fulton County DA Fani Willis’s RICO trial against Trump and 18 co-defendants surprised even experience court watchers, with former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti saying: “I have to admit — I did not have Sidney Powell pleading guilty and cooperating with prosecutors on my bingo card.”

But guilty the previously obstinate election denier did plead — to six misdemeanor counts with a host of conditions including an apology letter to the people of Georgia for trying to disenfranchise them by interfering with their voting.

In a friendly exchange that reveals an amiable — and resigned — side of the pugilistic Powell, she listens, understands and agrees to terms of her plea deal in the video below. (It’s a plea deal that former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance says should “make Trump nervous” because Powell is pretty far “up the chain” of the alleged election interference operation.)

Perhaps the most striking phrasing to which Powell readily consents is that she agrees to “truthfully testify at all hearings and proceedings and trials involving the co-defendants in this matter and that you have no communications with co-defendants, media, or witnesses until this case has been completely closed against all defendants.”

In other words, Powell is gagged — she can’t talk to the media, Trump, or anyone else involved in the case except her own counsel and the prosecution.