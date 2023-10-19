Ted Cruz Admits “I Agree” with John Fetterman

In October 2022, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) mocked fellow Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) for his performance in a debate against Dr. Oz. Fetterman, who had suffered a stroke five months earlier, became confused during the debate and answered a question by telling the audience to have a goodnight.

Cruz said: “By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said.

Today, Cruz made it publicly known that he agrees with Fetterman, who wrote: “It’s truly disturbing that Members of Congress rushed to blame Israel for the hospital tragedy in Gaza. Who would take the word of a group that just massacred innocent Israeli civilians over our key ally?” Cruz replied, “I agree.”

Note: In February 2023, when Fetterman announced that he was seeking inpatient treatment for severe depression, Cruz was (surprisingly) one of the few Republicans who voiced his support and wrote: “Mental illness is real & serious and I hope that he gets the care he needs.”