Jenna Ellis Amplifies Congressman’s “No Secret Side Deals”

Former Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting false statements in the Georgia 2020 election case in Fulton County. Prosecutors are recommending five years of probation.

The 38-year-old lawyer delivered a tearful statement in court today, admitting that she “failed to do due diligence” while participating in Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election that Joe Biden won. She added: “If I knew then what I know now, I would have declined to represent Donald Trump in these post election challenges.”

Ellis worked with Trump’s “elite strike force team” which included former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro, among others. The latter two recently also struck guilty plea deals with D.A. Fani Willis.

Before and after her guilty plea in Fulton County, Ellis has remained active on social media where she has a million followers on X alone. Ellis’s pinned tweet on X is a note of thanks (which she wrote in September) to those who contributed to her defense fund, to “everyone who is helping me fight a weaponized government and the criminalization of the practice of law.”

Over $200,000 raised for my defense fund!



Thank you to everyone who is helping me fight a weaponized government and the criminalization of the practice of law.https://t.co/40rKSVoPqo — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) September 14, 2023

Ellis is currently amplifying the wish list of U.S. Congressman Mike Collins (R-GA), who is headed to the House floor today to vote on the next Republican nominee for Speaker of the House. She wrote “I support this” with a thumb’s up emoji.

I support this 👍 https://t.co/qhEy9fNHC0 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) October 23, 2023

While Collins’s wish list includes serious political demands (“No more money to Ukraine until Southern Border is secured”) it is heavy in comical desires including “Carmines for dinner at every conference” and “a chicken in every pot” and “no more having to listen to Frank Luntz at retreats.” The last bullet-point could be read as serious and/or comical: “No secret side deals.”

Note: Luntz is a political and communications consultant and pollster best known for developing talking points and other messaging for Republican causes.