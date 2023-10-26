Hawkish Former U.S. Senator Says America “Should Strike Iran Now”

Former U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman (D-CT) is publicly emphasizing Iran’s role in the Israel-Hamas war and urging the U.S. to take strong action.

The 2000 Democratic Vice Presidential candidate (who was the first Jewish candidate on a major U.S. presidential ticket) said “it’s all being run out of Iran,” by groups including Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which is a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Lieberman says the current situation reminds him of what the late Secretary of State George Schultz once said. He paraphrases: “If you point a gun at somebody, and say ‘if you continue to do what you’re doing, I’m going to shoot you,’ you better shoot.” Known as a hawk, Lieberman himself said in 2004 as he weighed a run for President that “you have to have a sword, and you have to be ready to use the sword to defend yourself against those who would hurt you.”

Note: Secretary Shultz was known for his outspoken opposition to the “arms for hostages” scandal that would eventually become known as the Iran-Contra Affair.

Lieberman told Fox News: “It’s time for American military to strike Iran.” He adds: “Unless we make them pay for this soon, now, they will kill some American military personnel in Iraq.”

Twenty years after the U.S. invaded Iraq, approximately 2,500 U.S. troops are stationed in the country, mostly in military installations in Baghdad and in the north.