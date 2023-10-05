Harvard Law Prof Says “We Have Been Groomed By Trump”

Former President Donald Trump attended the first three days of his civil fraud trial in a New York courtroom, where Judge Arthur Engoron imposed a gag order on the defendant after he attacked Engoron’s clerk online. Trump also said Engoron should be disbarred and criminally prosecuted.

With increased media focus on the escalation of Trump’s incendiary and violent rhetoric, Axios shared a bullet-point list of some recent examples (including calling for shoplifters to be shot). Civil rights lawyer and former President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF) Sherrilyn Ifill reacted.

I now believe that we have been groomed – yes groomed – by Trump to accept greater and greater breaches of law, ethics, decency and norms.



We need to start reacting again & preempting. Reset the boundaries.



At this rate, the worst will be upon us before we even realize it. https://t.co/bgLVklqu1n — Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) October 4, 2023

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki reposted Ifill’s message on X (formerly Twitter).

Note: Last year, Ifill was included on a Washington Post list of the ’11 Likeliest People to Get Biden’s Supreme Court Nomination’ — a list that included current Harvard grad and Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who took her SCOTUS seat on June 30, 2022.