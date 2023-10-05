Ann Coulter Says Steve Bannon Advising GOP to “Commit Suicide”

Conservative political pundit Ann Coulter is furious with Trump’s former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and the attention he’s receiving from The New York Times.

The Times ran an article titled ‘From a Capitol Hill Basement, Bannon Fuels the Republican Party Meltdown’ and featured a photo of Bannon filming his ‘War Room’ podcast in front of a cluttered desk backed by several images of Jesus Christ.

In a rare instance, Coulter and the Times agree, with the Times describing Bannon as “unrepentant agent of chaos…who admits he was spoiling for a government shutdown.” Bannon uses his podcast “to prop up and egg on” the right-wing House rebels (including Representatives Matt Gaetz, Nancy Mace, Andy Biggs) who ousted the Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy.

This would be more believable if you didn't immediately go on Steve Bannon's podcast to accept congratulations for creating "chaos." https://t.co/mQHEuppnxK — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 5, 2023

On her substack Unsafe, Coulter wrote an article titled ‘Bannon Advises GOP to Commit Suicide,’ with the subtitle “Being sane is your STRONG point, Republicans. Please don’t give it up.”

Coulter claims the GOP is screwing up: “Right when the GOP’s most powerful issue is that the Democrats are insane (on race, on crime, on the border, on drugs, on Ukraine, etc.) and Republicans aren’t, Bannon advised Republicans to act crazy.”

Also, Coulter points out that “voters hate government shutdowns and always blame Republicans. Always!”