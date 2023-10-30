GOP Deletes Racist Tweet About “Mooslums”

The progressive news site The Tennessee Holler reports that the Wilson County Republican Party of Tennessee circulated “blatant, unabashed racism” content on its Facebook account.

As shown in the screen capture below, the Wilson County Republican Party of Tennessee account today appears to have posted the photo montage below with the caption: “The Mooslums are not exactly progressing as other cultures are.”

They have now deleted it. But it was there. https://t.co/NssZoS2wl8 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) October 29, 2023

Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-TN), who is running against Republican incumbent U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) reposted The Tennessee Holler‘s report regarding the post and its report that the post has since been deleted.

Note: Wilson County, Tennessee (population 151,917) is a Republican stronghold that has not been won by a Democratic presidential candidate since 1992 (when Bill Clinton defeated George H.W. Bush). The year Donald Trump first ran for president, in 2016, “marked the worst performance ever by a Democratic presidential candidate in the county.” Trump won the county by 44 points.

The Wilson County Republican Party of Tennessee says its “primary purpose is to bring Constitutionally sound government to the county and assist in bringing equally strong government to the State and Nation.”

The organization says it carries out its mission by “educating the public about the issues, candidates and actions to support appropriate legislation.”