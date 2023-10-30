Megyn Kelly Rips Into 22-Year-Old Hollywood Movie Star “Too Unlikeable”

Disney announced it’s delaying the release of its live-action film Snow White, which is based on the original 1937 animated movie Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.

[Snow White was originally scheduled to premiere on March 22, 2024, and is now expected to be released on March 21, 2025.]

Hollywood star Rachel Zegler — the 22-year-old actress who played Maria in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story — plays the titular fairytale character.

Prior to the delay announcement, Zegler said of the original Snow White movie: “There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird! Weird. So we didn’t do that this time.”

“It’s no longer 1937,” Zegler said in another interview. “She’s not going to be dreaming about true love, she’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be.”

Conservative political pundits have categorized Zegler and her comments as being “woke” for embracing feminist themes.

Conservative magazine National Review said Zegler has clearly “expressed her disdain” for the character while former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly claimed the rewriting and reshooting “won’t save the movie.”

Kelly wrote: “The lead actress has made herself too unlikeable. We all know she hates the character we fell in love with.”

Note: National Review panned Spielberg’s West Side Story as a “woke farce” that “heightens national antagonism” and makes “America’s racist past inescapable.” The magazine called screenwriter Tony Kushner a “Communist, anti-American influence.”