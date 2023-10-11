GOP Congressman Rages Trump “Myths” Destroying Credibility With Americans

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) is one of the eight far-right Republicans who voted with Democrats to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in a motion to vacate initiated by Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz. But for Democrats and other Americans who assume that the far-right of the Republican Party has been taken over by MAGA adherents alone, Buck offers a corrective.

[NOTE: McCarthy, who unilaterally ok’d a Biden impeachment inquiry before he got the boot, is far more MAGA than Buck.]

Below Buck references a number of Trump-touted MAGA “myths” — as he calls them — that he says are hurting his party and damaging the GOP’s “ability” and “credibility.” Buck says the GOP continues to “perpetuate a lie about the 2020 election…we talk about the January 6th events as an unguided tour of the Capitol…we are pretending that the people who assaulted police officers and destroyed federal government property are political prisoners.”

Rep. Ken Buck: "We continue to perpetuate a lie about the 2020 election…we talk about the January 6th events as an unguided tour of the Capitol…we are pretending that the people who assaulted police officers and destroyed federal government property are political prisoners." pic.twitter.com/fGOJI8H6FH — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) October 11, 2023

[NOTE: Trump has indicated that he will pardon Jan 6 rioters if he wins re-election.]

Buck thinks the myths — political levers that gratify a certain segment of the base — do more harm than good in governance, and that the distraction prevents the GOP from addressing real problems like inflation and spending, the latter being the key reason Buck voted McCarthy out.

Addressing other distracting things, like the pursuit of Joe Biden through Hunter Biden‘s unethical business practices, Buck wrote in his own Washington Post editorial that the facts often run “counter to the GOP’s ‘gotcha’ narrative.”

Republicans voting to remove McCarthy were Andy Biggs of Arizona, Buck, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Eli Crane of Arizona, Gaetz, Bob Good of Virginia, Nancy Mace of South Carolina and Matt Rosendale of Montana.