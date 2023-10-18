Enraged Supporters Follow Trump Lead, Threaten Congress Members About Jim Jordan

The GOP and its backers have been increasingly linked to threats recently. Former President and current GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump received a limited “gag order” in one of his four pending criminal cases to prevent him from issuing threats against the court and potential witnesses.

And earlier this week the wording of a note from Sean Hannity‘s team at Fox news drew criticism for sounding like a shakedown of reluctant Republican congressmembers on behalf of Rep. Jim Jordan‘s House Speaker candidacy.

Hannity’s note, which some in the media deemed more intimidating than inquisitive, reportedly read, in part:

“Hannity would like to know why during a war breaking out between Israel and Hamas, with the war in Ukraine, with the wide open borders, with a budget that’s unfinished why would Rep. xx be against Jim Jordan for speaker? Please let us know when Rep xxx plans on opening the People’s House so work can be done. Lastly, are there any conditions Rep xx will work with Democrats on the process of electing a new speaker?”

Hannity plausibly denied any heavy handedness, saying that he was doing a journalist’s work in posing reasonable questions to lawmakers.

[In his own letter to colleagues Jordan used the mafia term the “five families” to describe the various factions of the GOP conference he hoped to unite behind his speakership.]

Rep. Bacon to @NBCNews: "Jordan is headed for defeat. He'll fight to death likely, and we won't let off. Their tactics angered us. They're harassing our spouses even. Jordan hit a brick wall." https://t.co/ckNbSvaWWn — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 18, 2023

Now comes word that anonymous threats are being sent to congressional Republicans who have failed to back Jordan. NBC reports that “the wife of Republican Rep. Don Bacon received anonymous messages warning him to back Jordan’s speakership bid or risk being ousted.”

Addressing this, Bacon used the plural, saying they’re “harassing our spouses,” indicating a wider campaign.

(Others at Fox have expressed their disapproval of Bacon, even if it wasn’t meant for the public consumption. Below is reportedly a hot mic moment from Fox’s Brian Kilmeade.)

Fox's Brian Kilmeade caught on a hot mic calling Rep. Don Bacon a "dumbass" for voting McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/0dgKhUZiUh — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) October 17, 2023

One anonymous message to Bacon’s wife reportedly read: “Your husband will not hold any political office ever again. Your husband will not hold any political office ever again. What a disappoint [sic] and failure he is.” It asked menacingly why Bacon was not a “team player?”

Rep. Ken Buck says that, threats or not, there will be fewer Jordan team players as the Speaker game goes on.