Byron Donalds Pumped About MAGA Rapper Endorsement, “Let’s Do This”

After Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) lost his third round of votes for the job of Speaker of the House, eight more Republicans threw in their hats. They are: Jack Bergman (MI), Byron Donalds (FL), Tom Emmer (MN), Kevin Hern (OK), Mike Johnson (LA), Dan Meuser (PA), Gary Palmer (AL), Austin Scott (GA), and Pete Sessions (TX).

Byron Donalds, who supported Jordan’s Speakership campaign, has endorsed Donald Trump for the GOP 2024 presidential primary.

Like Rep. Bergman, in January 2021 Donalds voted to object to the certification of electors from Arizona and Pennsylvania in the 2020 presidential election, which Joe Biden won.

Donalds, the only Black member of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus, still claims that Biden is not the legitimate president of the United States, as he admitted in a Vanity Fair interview in July 2023.

O Let's Do It https://t.co/vaCumwR6Ta — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) October 16, 2023

Note: Donalds shared his enthusiasm over Atlanta rapper and Love & Hip Hop Atlanta reality TV star Waka Flocka Flame‘s recent endorsement of Trump. Donalds captioned it: “O Let’s Do It.”

The rapper (born Juaquin James Malphurs) changed his profile photo to the one above with Trump.