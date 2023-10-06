Biden Says “Some People Will Be Easier To Work With Than Others”

The fact is that the Speaker of the House of Representatives controls “half the Congress,” as President Joe Biden said from the podium today. So “whomever the Speaker is, I’m going to try to work with.”

But will the new Speaker have permission from the GOP conference to work with the President? Or more aptly, will the next Speaker of the House have permission from the intransigent eight — that group of far-right Representatives that drove Kevin McCarthy out of the Speaker’s chair specifically because he worked with Biden?

[NOTE: Republicans voting to remove McCarthy were Andy Biggs of Arizona, Ken Buck of Colorado, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Eli Crane of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Bob Good of Virginia, Nancy Mace of South Carolina and Matt Rosendale of Montana.]

Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) said of the eight Republicans who voted to remove McCarthy: “These people are going to hold hostage whoever the next Speaker is… and the Democrats are gleeful.”

And if the Republicans are held hostage by their own, what hope might Biden have to work with any person who wins the Speaker job by campaigning against working with Democrats and the executive branch?

Current candidates for Speaker include Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan, both unrelenting antagonists to Biden and the White House. (Scalise says Biden has put the country on a “dangerous path of destruction,” while Jordan has led the impeachment efforts and investigations into Biden and his family. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Jordan.)

Still, Biden says he’ll try to work with the new Speaker, though he acknowledges “some people will be easier to work with than others.”

President Biden on the next speaker.

"Whomever the House speaker is, I'm going to try to work with." pic.twitter.com/VuGJDHtnct — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 6, 2023

Before answering, Biden flashed a replica of the “Dark Brandon” smile he used earlier this week when asked about the GOP chaos in the house, saying that solving the internal Republican issues was “above my pay grade.”