AOC “Would Rather Have Us Dead” Says Director of Stand With Us Israel

Conservative political pundit Meghan McCain is reminding American voters that in 2021 U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) cried on the House floor after she switched her vote from “no” to “present” on providing additional funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system.

According to CBS News, Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups have fired more than 4,500 rockets toward Israel since Saturday’s deadly attack. Most have been intercepted by the Iron Dome.

Remember the time @AOC cried because Congress didn’t vote to defund the iron dome? — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 11, 2023

Michael Dickson, Executive Director of Stand With Us Israel, a Los Angeles-based educational non-profit organization dedicated to “fighting anti-Israel lies,” amplified Meghan McCain‘s recollection of AOC by sharing the video of that tearful moment on the House floor, as seen below.

https://t.co/QPBN2X3U8w She would have taken away the thing that is protecting me, my wife and kids here in Israel right now. She would rather have us dead, frankly. — Michael Dickson (@michaeldickson) October 11, 2023

Dickson has strong words for the U.S. Congresswoman: “She would have taken away the thing that is protecting me, my wife and kids here in Israel right now. She would rather have us dead, frankly.”

Note: After the 2021 vote, Ocasio-Cortez apologized “to her constituents for an abrupt decision to pull back her vote against providing $1 billion in new funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, suggesting she had done so after being subjected to ‘hateful targeting’ for opposing it.”

On October 9, regarding the current violence in Palestine and Israel, AOC released a statement: “Today is devastating for all those seeking a lasting peace and respect for human rights in Israel and Palestine. I condemn Hamas’ attack in the strongest possible terms. No child and family should ever endure this kind of violence and fear, and this violence will not solve the ongoing oppression and occupation in the region. An immediate ceasefire and de-escalation is urgently needed to save lives.”