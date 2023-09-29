U.S. Congresswoman Reveals Crime Biden “Guilty Of” In Blistering Attack

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) let loose in a diatribe that described Donald Trump‘s luxury Mar-A-Lago bathrooms with a crude commonplace while also revealing what Congressional testimony had so far proven, in her estimation, about President Joe Biden alleged crimes: that the only crime that President Biden has “been guilty of,” Crockett says, is “loving his child unconditionally.”

“When we start talking about stuff that looks like evidence, they want to act like they’re blind,” Crockett says about the GOP impeachment investigators as she holds up photos of boxes alleged to contain secret documents stored in Trump’s Mar-A-Lago bathroom.

Seeking to draw a stark comparison between the current President and his predecessor, Crockett reads a litany of charges currently pending against Trump before adding “and I could go on because he’s got 91 counts pending right now.” Crockett then quickly switches her subject to the current Oval Office occupant.

“I will tell you what the President has been guilty of,” she says, “He has unfortunately been guilty of unconditionally loving his child unconditionally and that is the only evidence that they have brought forward.”

As the Oversight Committee’s Ranking Member Jamie Raskin looks on, Crockett continues: “And honestly, I hope and pray that my parents love me half as much as he loves his child. Until they find some evidence we need to get back to the people’s work, which means keeping this government open so that people don’t go hungry in the streets of the United States.”