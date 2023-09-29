Retired Army Colonel Asks Elon Musk To Visit Ukraine For “Fact-Finding”

Ret. U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was the Director for European Affairs for the United States National Security Council when he became part of the U.S. delegation at the inauguration of Ukraine’s newly elected President, Volodymyr Zelensky, in 2018.

In July 2020, Vindman retired after 21 years in the military and cited “vengeful behavior and bullying by President Trump and administration officials after Vindman complied with a subpoena to testify in front of Congress during Trump’s impeachment hearings.” (Vindman was on the July 2019 telephone call between Trump and Zelensky in which Trump allegedly asked Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden‘s son Hunter Biden, while the former was campaigning for President.)

In October 2019 at a closed session of the House Intelligence Committee, House Foreign Affairs Committee, and House Oversight Committee, Vindman testified that: “In Spring of 2019, I became aware of outside influencers promoting a false and alternative narrative of Ukraine inconsistent with the consensus views of the interagency,” which was “harmful to U.S. national security” and also “undermined U.S. Government efforts to expand cooperation with Ukraine.”

So when Elon Musk recently asked on X (after visiting the U.S.-Mexico border): “Why do so many American politicians from both parties care 100 times more about the Ukraine border than the USA border?”, the Ukraine expert Vindman replied, “Probably because they know something you don’t” and suggested that Musk “do a ‘fact finding’ trip to Ukraine and let us know what you find.”

Probably because they know something you don’t. Because the understand the risks of Russia winning and Ukraine loosing this war. Maybe you should do a “fact finding” trip to Ukraine and let us know what you find? https://t.co/EMB115B9Zt — Alexander S. Vindman ❎ (@AVindman) September 29, 2023

Note: Vindman was born in 1975 in Kyiv, Ukraine, then known as the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic of the Soviet Union. At the age of 3, he and his family moved to Brooklyn, New York.