Tulsi Gabbard Weighs POTUS Run, Warns “We’re Not That Stupid”

On Fox News Live, former U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard accused the news wire service Associate Press (AP) of “publishing articles that read more like opinion pieces than news reporting.” On the TV news channel, Gabbard proclaimed that the “AP now stands for Associated Propaganda,” as she believes it is “inserting their political bias and political narrative, writing pieces that sound a lot more like opinion pieces.”

Gabbard is particularly upset with the way AP reported the recent shooting in Jacksonville, Florida. On August 28, AP published the article, ‘What we know about the racist killings.’ The subtitle is: “White shooter kills 3 Black people in Florida hate crime.” The shooter, who left racist writings, fired “a weapon emblazoned with a swastika” before killing himself.

AP also published an article titled ‘What does Florida’s red flag law say, and could it have thwarted the Jacksonville shooter?‘ It explains the so-called red flag law in Florida (which is “designed to seize guns from those in mental health crises, or who threaten violence, before they harm someone”) and reports that while advocates see the law as “useful tools to thwart acts of violence… others say their usefulness is exaggerated.”

Gabbard accuses AP of “exploiting this terrible tragedy…to advance their own political agenda, which is totally aligned with the agenda of the Democratic elite.”

Gabbard claims that the AP and Democrat elite “treat the American people like we are fools, unable to think for ourselves and make our own decisions. They couldn’t be more wrong.” She claims, “We’re not that stupid.”

Get ready to see more of Gabbard: as seen above, Fox News anchor Sean Hannity is spreading the idea of Gabbard running for president again (she did so in 2020 as a Democrat) but with the third candidate organization No Labels. When she wouldn’t confirm if she’s running, Hannity asks “but you’re thinking about it, right?”, Gabbard replies “I think about it every day.”