Donald Trump Jr. Amplifies ‘No Labels’ Conspiracy Theory 2024

Donald Trump Jr. opened the floor to National Pulse editor Raheem Kassam on his Triggered podcast and gave Kassam room to expand on his theory — which he says he gleaned from his liberal connections in Washington — that the No Labels third option political movement is hatching a plot to empower the House of Representatives to choose the next President of the United States.

NOTES: 1) A governmental body, not the electorate, ostensibly deciding who becomes President hasn’t happened since 2000, when the Supreme Court essentially made the call in Bush v. Gore that gave America its second Bush presidency. 2) The National Pulse is the type of publication that shares signed compliments from former President Trump as part of the “Trump Flattery Circle” — see below.

With the help of the entire MAGA movement, my father is absolutely crushing the competition in the GOP Primary.



But @raheemkassam is sounding the alarm on another Swamp election interference scheme to try to stop him in 2024.



Kassam, who Trump Jr. portrays as something of a political seer, uses some obtuse descriptions to hint at election fraud, saying the elections were “not necessarily rigged, but toyed with, monkeyed around with,” leaving his meaning unclear.

But Kassam’s claim that there is a conspiracy afoot to transfer the electorate’s power to the House is not loosely phrased. Kassam says, claiming “a lot of sourcing in Washington, DC” that “the No Labels thing is a much bigger deal than people think.”

Kassam’s friends — “most of my friends are actually libs in DC,” he says — have revealed to him “how it’s going to work.”

The it he refers to — the wild plot — is an alleged plan cooked up by the No Labels supporters where they put forth a candidate specifically designed to keep Trump or incumbent Joe Biden from reaching the required 270 votes needed in the electoral college — and “allowing a Democrat-controlled House of Representatives to choose the next President.”

Calling itself a 2024 insurance policy, the No Labels website promotes the possibility that it will put forth what it calls a “Unity Ticket” for the 2024 POTUS election, claiming their “research reveals they could propel an independent unity ticket to an outright victory in the Electoral College in 2024. This kind of ticket would draw an EQUAL share of support from both major parties, according to our latest polling.”

The group also says it has not committed to nominating a candidate and is monitoring the situation closely.