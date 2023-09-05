Trump Co-Defendant Jeffrey Clark Defends Disney Movie, “Not Woke”

Former U.S. Department of Justice Assistant Attorney General Jeff Clark, one of the 19 alleged co-conspirators indicted in the prosecution of Donald Trump related to the 2020 election in Georgia, celebrated Labor Day with his family.

Over the holiday weekend, Clark reports that he (and three of his four children) watched the new Disney movie, Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny, starring Harrison Ford as the famous daredevil archaeologist who squares off against a former Nazi who works for NASA. (The film is distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.)

The 56-year-old Harvard and Georgetown Law grad, Clark, provided a short review of the film. He writes: “The criticisms of it being woke and trying to sideline Jones (Harrison Ford) in favor of a young woman are way off-base. Plenty of action from the Jones character. Adding the new female character was fine but the actress they picked is kind of blah and suffers from a vast charisma chasm vs Harrison Ford. Karen Allen’s cameo was better.”

Note: The “young woman” is portrayed by three-time Emmy Award winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve), who plays Indiana Jones’s goddaughter, Helena Shaw.

While Clark admits some of the film was a little formulaic (“let’s have some intense Nazi chase scenes”) overall he recommends the film (“worth a family view and there was nothing inappropriate”). Below is the trailer.

When not writing movie reviews, Clark works as a Senior Fellow and Director of Litigation at the Center for Renewing America, a conservative think tank “focused on combating critical race theory,” which was founded by Russell Vought, Trump’s former director of the Office of Management and Budget (July 2020 to January 2021).