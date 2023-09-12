Tulsi Gabbard Stokes Fear of “Weapons of Mass Destruction” in New York City

Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii visited downtown New York City on the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 attacks. The 2020 then-Democratic presidential candidate (who later endorsed Joe Biden) produced a video of herself near Ground Zero in which she berates President Biden for not attending the ceremonies.

[Note: Gabbard doesn’t mention that Vice President Kamala Harris was present at the Ground Zero ceremonies while Biden, flying back from Asia for the G20 Summit, stopped in Alaska to commemorate the anniversary with U.S. troops.]

Today we stood on hallowed ground to remember the 2,977 lives lost in the September 11th attacks.



We will never forget them, and we will never forget the friends and family members who lost loved ones. We stand with you — today and every day. pic.twitter.com/pGxOc9xN8p — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 11, 2023

As seen in the video below, Gabbard questions the President’s patriotism, implying that his absence from Ground Zero is “perhaps because he wants the American people, he wants us all to move past or forget about this attack.”

Gabbard accuses the Biden administration of trying “to divert our attention away from this and instead focus on new, bigger and more lucrative wars.” (Gabbard does not mention Ukraine by name.)

Why isn't Biden here in NYC at Ground Zero? Perhaps because he wants the American people to “move past” or forget about this attack, who carried it out & why. They’d rather us focus on new, bigger, more lucrative wars. But we are not sheep. We will #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/FEzssu3sfZ — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 11, 2023

Gabbard claims politicians aren’t talking about “who carried out these attacks, what they’re motivation was, and that they’re continuing their jihad.” Without citing a source, Gabbard “guarantees” that jihadists are “doing their very best to get their hands on weapons of mass destruction to carry out an attack that would make the death and devastation that was caused by their attack on 9/11, right here on this spot, seem miniscule in comparison.”

While former Vice President Dick Cheney today warns that former President Donald Trump is “the most dangerous threat to our republic,” Gabbard claims the jihadists like those behind the World Trade Center attacks are “the biggest long-term threat to the United States,” and that Biden “wants us to forget that we’re at war with these jihadists.”

Many national security experts — and a large swath of American citizens — believe China is the number one U.S. security threat, followed by Russia, North Korea, and Iran.