Trump’s Late-Night Howard Stern Rant Stirs Up Cringey “Voluptuous Ivanka” Moment

Former President of the United States Donald Trump attacked “shock jock” Howard Stern on social media at 2 o’clock this morning in one of his now common overnight screeds. Trump called Stern “a weak, pathetic, and disloyal guy,” and one of the worst MAGA insults, “Woke,” among other things.

(Earlier this week, Stern said he took being called woke as a compliment — “I love it,” the shock jock declared, adding “I’m anti-Trump, pro-vaccine and support transgender people.”)

While Trump asserts “nobody cares about him any longer,” Stern remains the marquee talent on SiriusXM, where he has two separate channels. According to Forbes, Stern earns a reported $90 million a year. He signed a 5-year contract in 2020.

Trump attacks Howard Stern at 2 AM. Says he is “unattractive.” pic.twitter.com/wp1ai2qBRm — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 23, 2023

As seen below, the two New Yorkers were friendly back before Trump turned to politics. Stern attended Trump’s 1993 wedding to Marla Maples, his second wife — long before The Apprentice helped Trump go nationwide.

But THIS one struck me as coming out of the blue. I have not seen any relevant Howard Stern stories about Trump in past .. months (years?). Suddenly this from Trump at 2 AM? Could be another Howard Stern tape will drop in coming days (or quote in some book etc) https://t.co/Qk1gsSGuCe pic.twitter.com/n2F4Fp0iuM — Tomi T Ahonen of Stollen Covfefe Drooped & Bigly (@tomiahonen) September 23, 2023

Left-leaning commentators are questioning the timing of Trump’s late night attack against Stern with some believing it wasn’t just Stern’s recent “anti-Trump” declaration. (Why respond to someone who is no longer relevant? is the question.)

X influencer Tomi T Ahonen, among others, wonders whether “another Howard Stern tape will drop in coming days”? Ahonen divines a pattern linking Trump’s late night rants with imminent revelations — Trump has ripped into Gen. Mark Milley, triggering similar suspicions that Trump had learned Milley may have provided testimony against him.

Or it could be simpler. The Milley and Stern situations both show Trump wanting to claim what he sees as higher ground by questioning another’s loyalty, something the former President is known to demand. Ahonen speculates that if Milley’s testimony wasn’t the trigger, it could have been the part Milley played in recent bad press Trump received about recoiling from an injured war veteran.

“But also Milley has been on the news,” Ahonen writes, “due to the embarrassing story re Trump not wanting wounded vets at his events.”

Good bet. Trump suddenly attacks Milley. Could be because Milley obviously would testify truthfully what happened. But also Milley has been on the news due to the embarrassing story re Trump not wanting wounded vets at his events. That could also be the reason for this tantrum https://t.co/nvGTq61DKw — Tomi T Ahonen of Stollen Covfefe Drooped & Bigly (@tomiahonen) September 23, 2023

The speculation about a new Stern Trump tape is a reference to tapes that emerged from the Stern archives when Trump ran for president in 2016. The news cycle at the time briefly focused on resurfaced audio of Trump engaging in crude conservations about women with Stern on his show — including a cringe-worthy discussion of his daughter Ivanka‘s physique.

Asked by Stern whether Ivanka had received breast implants, Trump said of his daughter: “No, she didn’t get them, She’s actually always been very voluptuous.” Stern asked if he could refer to Trump’s daughter as a “piece of —“, a demeaning objectification to which Trump gave his consent.