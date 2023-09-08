Trump Insider Slams James Comer: “This Is What We Paid For?”

Rep. James Comer works in the House of Representatives, ostensibly doing the work of the American people — specifically those in Kentucky’s 1st District, which elected him. But Comer also works for somebody else, according to what was presumably a slip of the tongue by the conservative media personality and former Trump White House staffer Sebastian Gorka.

Railing against Comer’s shoddy press conferences full of performative accusations, nothing-burger evidence, and discredited whistleblowers, pressers which have enraged MAGA conservatives with empty promises about nailing Joe Biden — or at least low-hanging fruit like Hunter Biden — with some kind of crime, Gorka let slip this gem of an admission — note the ending:

“What are we waiting for? Another letter to Merrick Garland? Another press conference? I’ve had it, I’m sorry Comer, you don’t know how to do a press conference. You have a press conference on ‘Romanian businessman gave Hunter Biden $32’. This is what we paid for?” Gorka asks rhetorically, quickly adding “This is what we voted for?”

James Comer Blasted for Not Knowing How to Deliver a Press Conference



During a press conference about Hunter Biden, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY-01) had committee members stand in front of visual aid poster boards. @SebGorka says "We can't even see the rinky… pic.twitter.com/v9IKL1XLxS — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) September 7, 2023

The attentive observer is made to ask: this is what who paid for? The statement can be explained away by Comer’s government salary and the expense the House Oversight Committee he chairs has incurred in chasing the Biden wild goose. But the other answer is that Comer is being compensated — or at least that Comer has been deputized — by powerful conservative forces that supersede his congressional constituency.

Gorka, representative of the larger conservative MAGA interests, boasts 1.4 million followers on X, a grand sum compared with Comer’s 137K.

Yet Comer has a seat in Congress and a permanent seat on the conservative TV networks where he continues to serve up frustration to the far right, who pummel him in the comments as a talker not a doer. On Jesse Watters‘ Fox show on Thursday evening Comer again addressed the alleged Biden scandal, calling it the “biggest corruption story that we’ve ever seen from a high ranking politician in the history of America.” Gorka has yet to comment on the latest Comer appearance, though there seems to be little chance he feels he is getting his money’s worth.