Rep. Jim Jordan Rages “Liberals Desperate for Covid to Come Back”

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is ushering in Labor Day weekend with a politically charged proclamation. Today he wrote on X: “The Left is desperate for COVID to come back. Real America says NO WAY!”

Many of Jordan’s followers are chiming in with comments including “We’re done with it!” and “I won’t comply.”

The latter comment is a reference to resisting mask mandates and vaccines which, according to several well-regarded U.S. medical institutions including the Mayo Clinic, have been proven effective in slowing the spread of the virus.

People on both sides of the aisle are questioning Jordan’s outlandish claim — that anyone would desire COVID’s return. As one Trump-supporting Registered Nurse replied: “Why would anyone want covid back? People died. That’s sick.”

Another replied: “What on earth are you talking about? Nobody wants it to come back are you crazy?”

Political commentator Keith Olbermann replied to Jordan: “Are you really this inanely stupid, or do you just dismiss your constituents as this inanely stupid?”