Megyn Kelly Rages Against Senator, “A Sick Person”

On X (formerly Twitter), Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly used ALL CAPS — a signature of former President Donald Trump when he rages on social media — to call California State Senator Scott Wiener “a sick person.”

Wiener, who is gay and represents the 11th Senatorial District which includes San Francisco, supports California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who is filing a lawsuit to immediately halt the Chino Valley Unified School District’s mandatory gender identity disclosure policy. The policy requires schools to inform parents when a student requests to use a name or pronoun different from that on their birth certificate or official records.

Wiener wrote: “Forcing a teacher to out a trans kid to their parents — even if the kid isn’t ready & even if it puts them at risk of harm — is dangerous & frankly, despicable. Each of us decides when we come out. It’s no one else’s damn business.”

Kelly replied: “ONLY A SICK PERSON THINKS IT’S OK TO HAVE SECRETS LIKE THIS BETWEEN TEACHERS & CHILDREN.”

ONLY A SICK PERSON THINKS IT’S OK TO HAVE SECRETS LIKE THIS BETWEEN TEACHERS & CHILDREN. https://t.co/rKj3coe0V3 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 29, 2023

Kelly added that Wiener is “the WORST of the bunch,” and accuses the State Senator of being “obsessed with trans-ing kids and eliminating parents who object or urge caution.”

And this CA State Senator is the WORST of the bunch. He’s obsessed with trans-ing kids and eliminating parents who object or urge caution. @CarriePrejean1 & @BrittRooted have been onto him for months. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 29, 2023

Wiener, who is the Chair of the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus, authored SB 107, a “trans refuge bill” to protect transgender children seeking gender affirming care in California and their families from civil and criminal punishment under other states’ laws. It became law in 2022.

Kelly suggests that parents of children who say they are gender confused should read Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters by Abigail Shrier who, according to Kelly, provides “actual solutions to address the issue.” The book endorses the controversial concept of rapid-onset gender dysphoria (ROGD), “which is not recognized as a medical diagnosis by any major professional institution and is not backed by credible scientific evidence.”