Rand Paul Singles Out 30 Young People Who Have “Zero Chance of Dying from Covid”

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) celebrated the victory of professional tennis player Novak Djokovic at the U.S. Open in New York City this weekend. The Senator noted that the 24-time grand slam champion is “Unvaccinated and Unstoppable!”

Rand took the opportunity to also note his disappointment over vaccine mandates at his workplace. He wrote: “Too bad big government cretins are still mandating 3 COVID vaccines for senate pages, even tho they have zero chance of dying from COVID.”

Unvaccinated and Unstoppable! Too bad big government cretins are still mandating 3 COVID vaccines for senate pages, even tho they have zero chance of dying from COVID. https://t.co/4IEQQ8sCca — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 11, 2023

Last week Paul tried to repeal the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Senate pages but failed in the face of Democratic opposition.

From the Senate floor, Paul argued against the mandate: “This is obscene, and the Democrat majority should be embarrassed that they are here today telling us that American parents and American families are not smart enough to make their own decisions.”

Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) objected to Paul’s resolution and said: “Health care professionals, not politicians, should make the decisions that keep our people safe.”

Note: There are a total of 30 Senate page positions that serve the 100 members of the U.S. Senate (alas, not all senators are able to appoint pages). Their jobs require a great deal of physical, in-person interaction as they are primarily responsible for “delivering correspondence and legislative material within the Capitol and Senate office buildings, preparing the Chamber for Senate sessions, working on the Senate floor providing assistance during roll call votes, supporting senators and staff during debates, and carrying bills and amendments to the desk.”