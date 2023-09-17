Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Putin Comes Close to Endorsing Trump 2024, “Feel Happy About It”

by in Daily Edition | September 17, 2023

Trump, photo: Gage Skidmore (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Today on Meet the Press, NBC’s Kristen Welker repeated to former President Donald Trump what Russian President Vladimir Putin recently said of him: “Quote, ‘We surely hear that Mr. Trump says he will resolve all burning issues within several days, including the Ukrainian crisis. We cannot help but feel happy about it.'”

[Note: In May 2023, during his town hall event on CNN in New Hampshire, Trump said if he was re-elected in 2024 that he would be able to resolve the Ukraine war in one day.]

When Welker asked Trump “What do you make of that? Do you welcome this [Putin] support?”, Trump replied: “Well, I like that he said that. Because that means what I’m saying is right.”

Trump added: “I got along with Putin. Let me tell you, I got along with him really well. And that’s a good thing, not a bad thing. Trump claimed of Putin: “He’s got 1,700 nuclear missiles. And so do we. But, look, that’s a good thing. Getting along is OK. But I got along through strength.”

[According to the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists: “Russia possesses a total of 5,889 nuclear warheads as of 2023, the largest stockpile of nuclear warheads in the world; the second-largest stockpile is the United States’ 5,428 warheads. Russia’s deployed missiles (those actually ready to be launched) number about 1,674, second to the United States’ 1,770.”]

NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel reacted to the Meet the Press interview on X (formerly Twitter): “Putin gave Trump what came close to an endorsement for 2024 election.”