Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani is facing numerous lawsuits related to his work for former president Donald Trump after the 2020 election, including a civil defamation case brought by two Georgia election workers against him. Giuliani’s lawyers have reported in a recent court filing that their client is “having financial difficulties” and “needs more time to pay the attorneys’ fees.”

It appears Giuliani is earning income as a brand ambassador for the supplement company Balance of Nature. As seen below on X (formerly Twitter), Giuliani claims he uses the product “when I need energy,” and provides the promo code “RUDY” for potential customers to use for a discount.

When I need energy, I use Balance of Nature, Fruits & Veggies. Discover why hundreds of thousands of people are using Balance of Nature and visit the following website today.



Use the promo code "RUDY"



➡️ https://t.co/ZJikab8aLz ⬅️ pic.twitter.com/TxGhHPsGxJ — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 15, 2023

One bottle of Balance of Nature Fruits & Veggies, which contains 90 capsules of freeze-dried fruits and vegetables, costs $69.95.

Note: While the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) does not approve dietary supplements for any purpose, in 2019, the FDA issued a warning letter to Balance of Nature, claiming that the company made unverified health claims and misbranded its supplements.

According to Forbes: Following a consumer protection lawsuit filed by prosecutors in the California Food, Drug and Medical Device Task Force in July 2023, Balance of Nature agreed to pay a settlement of $1.1 million for false advertising claims made surrounding its dietary supplements.