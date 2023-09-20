Nikki Haley Drives Combine in Jeans and Cowboy Boots, “Get Used to This Face”

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley held a town hall meeting in the town of Grand Mound, Iowa (population 616). For the event, the former South Carolina governor wore a pink blouse with a pair of jeans and cowboy boots, and proved she knows how to drive a John Deere combine in a corn field.

To the Midwestern crowd of farmers, Haley declared: “Food security is national security. Farmers feed America and we’ll get government out of their way.”

Get you a candidate that can drive a combine 😎 https://t.co/AjUP6sto89 — Austin Harris (@AustinHarrisIA) September 20, 2023

As seen and heard in the video above, Haley tells the Iowan audience: “Get used to this face — because no one’s gonna out work me in this race. No one’s gonna outsmart me in this race because we have a country to save.”

Haley impressed many Iowans during her recent visit including State Representative Austin Harris who wrote: “Get you a candidate that can drive a combine.”

Since launching her 2024 presidential campaign seven months ago, Haley has held more than 35 political events in Iowa.

Like many Iowans, I grew up in a small town where we were raised on faith, family, and freedom.



We also learned that even on our worst day, we are blessed to live in America.



Thank you Iowa Faith and Freedom for a wonderful night here in Des Moines! pic.twitter.com/FYFOzYU9H1 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) September 17, 2023

The rest of the nation will see “more of her face” at the second Republican primary debate, which will be held September 27. Fox News will broadcast the two-hour event beginning at 9 pm ET, from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, in Simi Valley, California.

With former President Trump skipping the debate, Haley will be joined on stage by Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and (likely) South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.