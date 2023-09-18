Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Multi-Millionaire MAGA Candidate Willing To Spend $30 Million Cash To Beat Rick Scott

by in Daily Edition | September 18, 2023

Rick Scott

Rick Scott, photo: State of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Former Florida Governor and current junior U.S. Senator of Florida Rick Scott (R-FL) is running for re-election in 2024. [Note: Scott was elected with 50.1% of the vote in 2018; he defeated Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson by approximately 10,000 votes.]

This time around Scott faces two newly declared Republican candidates for his seat: reality TV star Patricia Krentcil (a.k.a. Tan Mom) and lawyer and businessman Keith Gross, who claims Scott has “accomplished absolutely nothing in five years in the U.S. Senate.”

When asked by The Hill why he’s running against Scott, Gross said: “It’s because he’s an absolute ineffective crook, basically. If I thought there was an awesome senator in that seat… I would be looking at a different seat. Where can I make a difference?”

Gross’s “crook” reference appears to be a shot at the $1.7 billion Medicare fraud fine leveled at Scott’s former healthcare company.

Gross, who has endorsed former President Donald Trump‘s 2024 campaign for president (Scott has yet to announce who he’s endorsing), claims he and Scott share one thing in common: money. According to Gross, he and Scott are both worth “just north of $250 million.”

[Note: Scott reportedly deployed $64 million of his own money during his 2018 race.]

And Gross is willing to spend a lot of that pile of cash on the 2024 race. He said: “If I have to spend $20, $30 million to get the message out of my own cash, I’m not putting that off the table. I mean, I’m gonna keep adding to the pile as much as I need to to get this job done.”