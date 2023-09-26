Megyn Kelly Pushes Husband’s New Project, “The Elon Musk of His Time!”

Former FOX News host Megyn Kelly is promoting her husband’s new book, The Mysterious Case of Rudolf Diesel on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter owned by Elon Musk.

Kelly’s husband of 15 years is fellow SiriusXM podcaster and author Douglas Brunt. The subject of his new non-fiction book is Rudolf Diesel, the French-German inventor of the diesel engine who mysteriously disappeared on Sept. 29, 1913, during an overnight crossing of the English Channel.

New York Times bestselling author and historian Jay Winik reviewed Brunt’s Diesel and wrote: “Equal parts Walter Isaacson and Sherlock Holmes, The Mysterious Case of Rudolf Diesel yanks back the curtain on the greatest caper of the 20th Century in this riveting history.”

Walter Isaacson is the author of the new biography of the “rule-breaking” Elon Musk.

DIESEL was the @elonmusk of his time! How did history forget him?? @DougBrunt investigates in The Mysterious Case of Rudolph DIESEL. https://t.co/9FYQQCsMyZ — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 24, 2023

Kelly is promoting DIESEL as “the Elon Musk of his time!” and notes that conservative radio host Glenn Beck enjoyed reading the book, too.

Stopped by ⁦@BNFifthAvenue⁩ in NYC today and signed some DIESEL books. Right next to ⁦@elonmusk⁩ pic.twitter.com/c1QE5aj6PQ — Douglas Brunt (@DougBrunt) September 21, 2023

Above is Kelly’s husband, Brunt, at a Barnes & Noble bookshop on Fifth Avenue in New York City — shared noting that his book was on display “right next to Elon Musk.”