Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

FOLLOW ON: APPLE NEWS | GOOGLE NEWS

Meghan McCain To Testify In Congress To Rescue Her Father’s Pallbearer

by in Daily Edition | September 19, 2023

Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain, photo: Ted Eytan, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Political pundit Meghan McCain (daughter of the late U.S. Senator John McCain) revealed today that she will be testifying in front of Congress tomorrow, Wednesday, September 20 at 2 pm ET from the Rayburn House Building.

She writes: “Looking forward to testifying in front of Congress tomorrow on behalf of my friend Vladimir Kara-Murza.”

In April 2022, the Russian-born former journalist and longtime critic of the Kremlin and Putin, was “arrested on charges of disobeying police orders; later his arrest was extended after new charges of ‘discrediting’ the military were introduced, and in October, new charges of treason were introduced against him.”

In April 2023, Kara-Murza was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

In front of Congress, McCain — and Kara-Murza’s wife Evgenia Kara-Murza — will “explore why Kara-Murza has not been designated as wrongfully or illegally detained and what more can be done to bring him home.” Kara-Murza is a permanent resident of the United States and his wife (who is also Advocacy Director at the Free Russia Foundation) is an American citizen.

How does McCain know Kara-Murza?

Her father had worked with Kara-Murza on issues related to Russia since 2010. When McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018, the Senator asked Kara-Murza to serve as a pallbearer at his funeral. Kara-Murza joined 14 others chosen by McCain himself, including then former Vice President Joe Biden, as a pallbearer at McCain’s funeral at the Washington National Cathedral. 

Above is Kara-Murza on CNN in April 2022: he was detained in Russia hours after the interview.