Before launching a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) visited the U.S. Embassy in Japan. According to U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel, McCarthy received “a warm welcome” at the Embassy in Tokyo.

Note: Democratic politician Rahm Emanuel became an American household name while serving as the White House Chief of Staff during the Barack Obama administration (2009-2010). Since then he has served as Mayor of Chicago (2011-2019), and is now serving as the 31st United States Ambassador to Japan.

With the photo below, Emanuel reports that the two “enjoyed catching up over a Fukushima inspired lunch made from the region’s produce,” and that he looks forward to “working together on further fortifying the US-Japan Alliance and supporting our #1 ally, as we together confront China’s latest economic coercion tactics.”

A warm welcome to @SpeakerMcCarthy on his trip to Japan as Speaker of the House – enjoyed catching up over a #Fukushima inspired lunch made from the region’s produce. Looking forward to working together on further fortifying the #USJapan Alliance and supporting 🇯🇵, our #1 ally,… pic.twitter.com/110cajeXnz — ラーム・エマニュエル駐日米国大使 (@USAmbJapan) September 7, 2023

Note: The only photo McCarthy shared (so far) from his trip to Japan was of him shaking hands with U.S. Marines stationed at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo (see below).

Just arrived in Japan and met with our Marines stationed at the U.S. embassy in Tokyo.



My message while at the G7 Speaker’s Meeting: American energy—particularly clean natural gas—remains the unshakeable foundation for energy security in the Free World now and in the future. pic.twitter.com/8Vvb3qoBar — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) September 7, 2023

Ambassador Emanuel also welcomed four Midwestern U.S. Governors: Indiana’s Eric Holcomb, Kansas’ Laura Kelly, Michigan’s Gretchen Witmer, and Minnesota’s Tim Walz during their group trip to Japan where they hoped to “connect, collaborate, and capitalize on US/Japanese opportunities.”

The only Republican governor in the group, Holcomb, dared to share a photo of himself with Emanuel and wrote: “was honored to meet with the US Ambassador Rahm Emanuel during my visit. We focused talks on advancing Indiana’s interests, enhancing trade relations, and bolstering ties with Japan.”

I was honored to meet with the @USAmbJapan Rahm Emanuel during my visit. We focused talks on advancing #Indiana’s interests, enhancing trade relations, and bolstering ties with Japan. #INJapan pic.twitter.com/mjyYpLoZsj — Governor Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) September 12, 2023

Considering the divisive political climate, Holcomb’s decision to share the photo with Emanuel — a liberal famous for his Obama link — was a bold move. Many of his constituents voiced their disapproval of him being “honored” to meet with the Democrat.