Kari Lake Fangirls Lynda Carter After ‘Wonder Woman’ Insult

Actress Lynda Carter is best known for her role as Diana Prince a.k.a. superhero Wonder Woman on TV in the 1970s. Carter was born and raised in Phoenix, where in 1972 she won a local Arizona beauty contest. She gained national attention that year too when she won Miss World USA 1972, representing the state of Arizona.

Carter often reveals her sharp sense of humor and political bias (she’s a long-time Democrat) on social media.

So when Kari Lake, the MAGA Trump supporter who ran for governor in 2022 and lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs, shared a video of Lake depicted as Wonder Woman, Carter crafted a bon mot.

Carter replied: “Wonder Woman represents kindness, empathy, and pursuit of truth and justice. It is a delusion to believe Kari Lake could fill those boots, unless she’s just dropping by a Spirit Halloween store.”

Lake, 54, responded to Carter and went fangirl: “What an incredible surprise to see that you responded to this light-hearted Meme that somebody made today. I have nothing but the utmost gratitude for you. I loved the role you played as Wonder Woman. As a child in the 70s, I enjoyed EVERY single episode I had a chance to watch.”

Lake’s followers are saying her message “showed class.” And even though Wonder Woman is a fictional character, Lake’s followers say Lake “is the real Wonder Woman” and Lynda is “just an actress, saying the words and playing the part.”

Lake — who does not hold elected office — ended her note to Carter with the line: “I don’t plan on dressing-up for Halloween this year. I’m going to be too busy trying to save America.”