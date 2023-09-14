Dan Goldman Challenges Matt Gaetz To Battle After Bold Claim

In a week where Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) bowed to political pressure from the far right wing of his party and approved a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) claimed the evidence against Biden is overwhelming and that “a first-year law student could win this case for impeachment before a fair jury.”

Congressman Daniel Goldman (D-NY) heard Gaetz’s assertion about how simple the case is and challenged Gaetz on social media: “Want to try the case against me?”

Gaetz replied: “yes. absolutely.”

Goldman, a Stanford-trained lawyer, previously served as lead majority counsel in the first impeachment inquiry against former President Donald Trump and lead counsel to House Managers in Trump’s subsequent impeachment trial. Before that he was an Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of New York where he prosecuted Russian organized crime, Genovese crime family mobsters, and “a variety of white-collar crime and securities fraud.”

Gaetz is a graduate of William & Mary Law School who worked in private practice in Florida before turning to politics.

Want to try the case against me @RepMattGaetz? https://t.co/62aTVroWaH — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) September 13, 2023

Goldman, added to his taunt to Gaetz: “Without relying on the ‘Biden family’ or ‘Hunter Biden,’ point me to one piece of credible evidence that Joe Biden did anything that amounts to a high crime or misdemeanor. (Note: I wouldn’t rely on Zlochevsky or Shokin.).”

American voters following the thread are excited about the prospect of watching a legal battle between the two opposing politicians. As one suggested: “You guys should do a mock impeachment trial on TV. Dershowitz can be the judge.” Another chimed in, “Say yes, Matt!” (Matt already did, of course.)

Note: The controversial Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz was a member of Trump’s defense team in his first impeachment trial in 2020.