U.S. Congressman Warns MAGA Parents About Their Kids

U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu is an educated man, a graduate of Georgetown Law with dual undergraduate degrees from prestigious Stanford University. From his vantage, Lieu sees an unhappy future for the children of today’s “extreme MAGA Republicans” — children who he envisions being tormented down the road for their ignorance.

Lieu posted a warning and made a plea to certain “extreme” MAGA parents predicting that when their “sheltered” MAGA offspring step outside of their bubble and find themselves at work, college or parties, other people who haven’t been “deprived of a normal education” will “make fun of them.”

Lieu issued his warning after new reports showed that the controversial Ron DeSantis-led prohibitions restricting education in Florida may mean some Florida children now will be banned from reading Shakespeare in school.

The Bard’s “Romeo & Juliet” is evidently deemed too sex-saturated for kids in a state whose 4th biggest city once ranked #1 in the nation in adult content consumption.

Some extreme MAGA Republican kids will grow up in a bubble and be so sheltered and deprived of a normal education that when they go to work or college or social events, people will make fun of them. Don’t let that happen to your kids. Elect reasonable local and state officials. https://t.co/wWJXfREqb5 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 9, 2023

Lieu sounds preachy, of course, telling MAGA parents (who he has little chance of persuading) that their children are in danger of ignorance and corresponding mockery, which habitually follows ignorance wherever it goes.

“Don’t let that happen to your kids,” Lieu writes in his Public Service Announcement style, before offering his solution.

“Elect reasonable local and state officials,” Lieu says, so that when the MAGA children one day go “to work or college or social events,” they won’t suffer the ridicule traditionally heaped upon the unknowing.

In response Lieu is called a “bully” and more for allegedly prescribing his own elite education preferences and for predicting those who lack a good sense of the canon will be made “fun of.” (Where’s the respect?)

It’s a charge Lieu counters in the comments by asserting that the real bully is the one who deprives children of a broad and challenging education. See exchange below.