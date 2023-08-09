Biden Laughs At Lauren Boebert In Deja Vu Moment

In late June, Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn shared a Texas Tribune article that celebrated Texas getting “$3.3 billion in federal funds to boost broadband expansion efforts.”

It was a shake your head moment for many Democrats, because Cornyn wasn’t just not responsible for the federal money flowing in to pay for the project, he actually voted against the legislation that brought the broadband action to the Lone Star state — President Joe Biden’s 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

At the time, Biden got a little snarky with Cornyn and some other GOP “No” voters, saying “you’re welcome.” Texas, in fact, will get more money from the Biden plan than any other state in the nation, despite neither of its Senators voting for it.

Texas to receive $3.3 billion in federal funds to boost broadband expansion efforts https://t.co/gh3TWP8dd3 via @TexasTribune — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) June 27, 2023

But Texas doesn’t get all the money — states like Colorado get some too. And now it’s deja vu all over again for the President and this time Biden hit a little harder on a different GOP MAGA lawmaker who voted “No” on his infrastructure plan — the saber-rattling, impeachment-threatening Colorado firebrand Lauren Boebert.

Biden: Coincidentally, a congresswoman, Lauren Boebert, the very quiet Republican lady? It is in her district. She railed against the passage. That is ok, she is welcoming it now. pic.twitter.com/YagEsWey4R — Acyn (@Acyn) August 9, 2023

Celebrating the groundbreaking of a plant in Boebert’s district that will make wind power towers — “the world’s largest wind tower manufacturing plant” — Biden took the opportunity to mock Boebert, albeit in a low key tone.

Speaking of the wind tower groundbreaking, Biden said: “And coincidentally CS Wind… is Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, you know the very quiet Republican lady?… it’s in her district, who along with every other Republican voted against this bill. It’s making all this possible and she railed against its passage. But that’s ok, she is welcoming it now.”

Biden followed by stating that he was keeping his promise to be President for all Americans, in red and blue states.

Characterizing Boebert as quiet is clearly a jab, and Biden’s patronizing tone is sure to draw rebuke from Boebert and her GOP colleagues, who are indefatigable when it comes to slamming the President as seen in the post below. What Boebert, like Cornyn, won’t do is renounce the money and send it back to Washington.

If BIDENOMICS is working, why has America’s credit rating been downgraded?



Why does everything cost more than it did before BIDEN took office?



Why has credit card debt skyrocketed under him?



We know why.



Because BIDENOMICS works AGAINST the American people, just like… — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 9, 2023

Biden, of course, isn’t alone in taking shots at Rep. Boebert. The Congresswoman is currently being challenged for her seat by Grand Junction, CO mayor Anna Stout, whose campaign is so far basically a referendum on Boebert, with much of Stout’s campaign content being written by well-paid late night TV comedy writers who specialize in mockery, as in the ad below.