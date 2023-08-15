Trump Schedules Refutation of Georgia Fraud Case in “Complex, Detailed” Report He Will Deliver Live

Former President Donald Trump responded to his fourth indictment of the year — this time in Georgia vs. Donald Trump — with a different strategy than he has used to combat the previous three indictments, including two federal cases brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

This time Trump has promised to refute the charges in Georgia DA Fani Willis’s RICO-based indictment by presenting a “large, complex, detailed but irrefutable report” on what he asserts is the election fraud that took place in Georgia — not fraud committed by Trump and his 18 alleged co-conspirators, but by others whom he refers to as the “RIGGERS.”

(NOTE: Trump did not suggest why he believed the report will be irrefutable despite its size, detail and complexity — a belief he suggests by using “but” rather than “and” in his post — “but irrefutable report,” he writes.)

Trump posted on Truth Social that he will give a “major News Conference” next Monday at 11 am from his Bedminster, NJ Country Club, when he says he will present the “report” in an attempt to litigate the case — a sort of prebuttal — in the court of public opinion outside the rules and procedural protocol required in the courts.

Trump wrote: “A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey. Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others – There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”