Sidney Powell’s Election Fraud Claims Still Promoted By RNC Account

Deleting tweets is a common thing, employed by everyone from intoxicated tweeters to basketball star Kyrie Irving (for content widely deemed antisemitic) and actor Ashton Kutcher (in defense of Penn State football coach Joe Paterno).

Because deleting tweets is possible and common, undeleted tweets — especially for large, official public organization accounts — are generally understood to represent messaging an organization wishes to promote.

Otherwise, as logic and PR firms dictate, any tweet representing ideas that an organization no longer supports would be removed.

Yet the official X/Twitter account of the Republican National Committee (with 3.3 million followers) still features content promoting lawyer Sidney Powell‘s push to overturn the 2020 election, which observers find increasingly surprising in light of the recent RICO-based indictment of Donald Trump and 18 alleged co-conspirators in Georgia. (See video below of Powell from the official GOP account of the Republican National Committee.)

"We will not be intimidated…We are going to clean this mess up now. President Trump won by a landslide. We are going to prove it. And we are going to reclaim the United States of America for the people who vote for freedom."—Sidney Powell pic.twitter.com/8KCEOGuL7w — GOP (@GOP) November 19, 2020

[NOTE: Even before the Georgia case, Powell’s role and claims had been largely discredited, with her prominence in the Dominion voting machines lawsuit against Fox News another sore spot for Republicans.]

The post-election tweet from November 2020 features Powell, standing with another alleged Trump co-conspirator Rudy Giuliani, at a new conference claiming that Trump won “by a landslide,” an assertion multiple U.S. courts would reject.

Powell says: “We will not be intimidated…We are going to clean this mess up now. President Trump won by a landslide. We are going to prove it. And we are going to reclaim the United States of America for the people who vote for freedom.”