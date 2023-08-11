Mike Flynn Says Tucker Carlson Interview FOX Killed Should Hit 400M Views

Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund sat down with fomer Fox News star Tucker Carlson on his new platform — Elon Musk‘s X — and recreated an interview that Carlson said he had already done with Sund.

That earlier interview was scheduled to air on Fox in April, Carlson said, but never did. (Fox, then embroiled in lawsuits alleging that it had spread defamatory misinformation, parted ways with Carlson in April and killed the Sund interview.)

So Carlson, lamenting he did “not own the tape” of the original interview, produced a sequel for Musk’s X and Carlson’s 9+ million followers there. The interview was not immediately a viral sensation, notching just six million views so far, but former National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn thinks it should be, calling the Carlson-Sund interview “among the most powerful I’ve witnessed.”

Flynn — who has pleaded guilty to felony lying and was pardoned by then President Trump — says the interview, which he presents as revelatory, should have “40M or 400M views,” not the smaller number it has received. Flynn tacitly asks Musk, whom he thanks for promoting “truth,” to push the content.

Sund has told his version of the events of January 6, 2021 before. The former Capitol Chief, who resigned from his job following the attacks, was interviewed by CBS This Morning in January 2023, as the Capitol reopened to the public. That interview is below.

With Carlson, as with CBS, Sund remains frustrated that the National Guard failed to offer timely support. Sund has told his story on multiple outlets in addition to CBS and even written a book about it, Courage Under Fire: Under Siege and Outnumbered 58 to 1, published in January 2023.

Sund has said that irresponsible rhetoric by American leadership had an impact on the behavior that day. “I think our politicians need to think about, you know, how they use their words, because violent rhetoric can be dangerous,” Sund said in interviews promoting his book. “And I talk about on both sides, I talk about in the book. And we need to start acting like statesmen.”