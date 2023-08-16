Marjorie Taylor Greene, Defending Trump, Says Fani Willis Should Go After Rapists

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been vocal in expressing her belief that the charges against former President Donald Trump in her home state of Georgia are part of a political “witch hunt.”

Greene groups the sprawling RICO corruption charges brought by Fulton County DA Fani Willis against Trump and 18 alleged criminal co-conspirators with multiple other charges facing Trump, including Special Counsel Jack Smith‘s two separate federal cases and Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg‘s extant case against Trump over hush money payments.

Closest to home, however, is the Georgia case, where Greene says Fani Willis is so politically motivated she is failing Georgia citizens on other crimes, like rape. Greene hammers the reputation of Atlanta, her own state’s capital city, to frame the Trump charges as irrelevant by comparison to the rest of the Georgia metro area’s troubles.

“Atlanta has some of the highest crime in the country,” Greene says below. “Murder, rape, car jacking, and the state of Georgia is one of the worst states in the country for child sex trafficking… Fani Willis should be going after child sex predators and traffickers…Fani Willis should be going after murderers and rapists.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene: Fani Willis should be going after rapists pic.twitter.com/xm6fbkiHIJ — Acyn (@Acyn) August 15, 2023

[NOTE: Sex trafficking crimes are being prosecuted in Georgia. In July, “three people have each gotten 18+ year prison sentences in Fulton County for trafficking a 14-year-old girl, the Georgia Attorney General’s Office announced,” reports a local news channel. In a June case, also in Fulton County, “eight defendants have pleaded guilty to charges related to the human trafficking of a 17-year-old female.”]

Greene’s mention of rapists triggered some blowback from Trump detractors who note that the four current indictments aren’t the only legal cases Trump has had to deal with this year.

Commenters are pointing out that, in her defense of Trump, the Congresswoman telling Willis she should be “going after rapists” has to ignore Trump’s recent loss in $5 million defamation and sexual abuse case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll, in which the former President was accused of rape.

Trump’s request for a new trial in the Carroll case — on grounds that the award was excessive and that Carroll had failed to prove Trump raped her — was rejected by Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, who affirmed:

“The verdict did not mean that Carroll “failed to prove that Mr. Trump ‘raped’ her as many people commonly understand the word ‘rape.’ Indeed … the jury found that Mr. Trump in fact did exactly that.” Judge Kaplan

In the wake of that appeal, U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA) read the Judge’s determination that Trump was guilty of rape into the congressional record, as seen in the video below.