Jack Dorsey Amplifies Alleged RFK Jr. Ballot “Ban”

When Twitter co-founder and its former CEO Jack Dorsey announced that he deleted his Instagram account (one of the first 10 accounts; he was an angel investor) after 12 years, he asked his 5.2 million followers on X (formerly Twitter): “who will they give the @jack handle to?” (Current X owner and fellow billionaire Elon Musk replied with a fire emoji.)

[Note: Dorsey stepped down from Twitter’s Board of Directors in May 2022 after resigning as CEO in November 2021.]

deleted my instagram account after 12 years. was one of the first 10 accounts I believe, and one of the first angel investors.



who will they give the @jack handle to? — jack (@jack) August 18, 2023

Dorsey’s question about who will take over his handle didn’t conjure as many answers as it did more questions, including a straightforward: “Why?”

Dorsey cleverly replied: “All the reasons are too meta to be interesting.” Meta? Sounds like a dig at Instagram’s owner, formerly known as Facebook — run by Mark Zuckerberg.

Dorsey doesn’t mention Zuck, but he does call out one Facebook founder by name on social media. Dorsey is supporting Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. in the 2024 race and recently re-shared a Tweet by software engineer and “citizen journalist” @ChiefNerd that read: “New Investigation Finds Facebook Co-Founder Dustin Moskovitz is Funding a Campaign to Ban RFK Jr from the Ballot.”

The article “Who’s Behind ‘BAN RFK Jr.’?” is available on The Kennedy Beacon, the Substack for the Robert F. Kennedy super PAC, AmericanValues2024.org.

Dorsey amplified to his millions of followers the Kennedy super PAC’s claim that another political action committee called Progressive Turnout Project (PTP) is “begging” Democrats to ban RFK Jr from the ballot — and that “the single largest donation to the PTP came from Dustin Moskovitz,” a Facebook co-founder.

The writer, Liam Sturgess, wrote: “I’d love for @moskov to clear the air and either confirm/deny his participation in the campaign. In the absence, all we can do is read the money trails.” The article cites 2022 data from Open Secrets to link Moskovitz to the PAC.

New Investigation Finds Facebook Co-Founder Dustin Moskovitz is Funding a Campaign to Ban RFK Jr from the Ballot



“Over the weekend, Democrats across the country received a text message ‘begging’ them to sign a petition to ‘BAN Robert F. Kennedy from the ballot.’



The group… pic.twitter.com/0h4dLl5lHv — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 29, 2023

Moskovitz, who is also the co-founder of the software company Asana, reportedly donated $24 million to support Joe Biden‘s campaign during the 2020 United States presidential election, and Asana reportedly contributed nearly $46 million, which made Asana the second largest contributor to Biden’s presidential campaign after Bloomberg LP.

[Note: Kennedy has been outspoken about his controversial vaccine positions and had his Instagram account blocked in 2021 after he repeatedly shared “debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines,” a spokesperson for Meta said at the time. In June 2023, after Kennedy announced his run for presidency, Meta restored access to Kennedy’s Instagram account.]