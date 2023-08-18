Governor Defines DeSantis, Goes “WOKE” For School Kids

U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA) wants to claw back the term “woke” from MAGA and Florida (“Where Woke Goes To Die”) and Gov. Ron DeSantis — and reinvigorate the lightning rod phrase with its original meaning.

When “woke” first entered the public discourse — before it became a rallying cry for the right against what it perceives as reverse discrimination — the phrase meant an increased awareness of the hardships faced by other people, including systemic injustices that might affect them, and the cultivation of an empathic kindness and understanding as a result.

But as actions speak louder than words, clawing back “woke” means finding instances of the idea in action. Lieu finds it in Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro‘s latest move to provide free breakfast to all public school students in his state.

“This is WOKE, and I love it,” writes Lieu. “Thank you Governor Shapiro.”

This is WOKE, and I love it. Thank you Governor Shapiro. https://t.co/kIGkJefn6S — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 17, 2023

Shapiro signed a bill that created a $46.5 million increase in funding for the healthy breakfasts including a grain, fruit, and milk product.

“How can we expect kids to learn math and science in English when they come to school on an empty stomach?” said Shapiro. “We can’t.”