GOP Gov. Calls Trump Criminal Charges “Appropriate,” Can’t Win Presidency

Utah Governor Spencer Cox believes the nation deserves a Republican President, and he fears the GOP is headed down a road to failure as it enters the debates stage of its presidential nominating process.

Former President Donald Trump remains, according to polls, the clear frontrunner for the nomination, which Cox sees as problematic for the future.

“That does trouble me,” Cox says about Trump’s frontrunner status and the support he’s receiving from Cox’s fellow Republicans.

“I like to win elections. I like when Republicans win elections. I desperately think we need a Republican President and I would like the next President, beginning in 2025, to be a Republican,” Cox says. “And I don’t think Donald Trump can win the Presidency as the Republican nominee.”

Trump, who currently faces 91 felony counts in four separate criminal indictments, remains highly popular with MAGA loyalists among Republicans, but deeply unpopular in national polls surveying voters more broadly.

A recent poll reported 65 percent of Americans said they would not vote for Trump for President if he was the GOP nominee.

Cox, who is also a lawyer, takes this writing on the wall seriously. He thinks the party needs to nominate a potential winner, which Donald Trump, in his assessment, is not.

Calling the charges against Trump “deeply concerning” and saying he has an “immense amount of faith in the legal system,” Cox says some of the charges he disagrees “strongly with” and “seem like overreach” while other Trump charges “seem appropriate.” (Cox did not categorize which charges fit which description.)