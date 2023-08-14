Black Professor Poses With Confederate Flag After Florida Hate Crime Conviction

Florida International University Professor Emeritus and author Dr. Marvin Dunn posed gleefully in front of his neighbor’s flag with his fist raised high in triumph. Dr. Dunn is celebrating the conviction — on six counts of hate crimes — of the neighbor who Dunn writes “tried to kill me and a group that was visiting my property. He was mad because we parked on his side of the road.”

The flag that Dunn raises his fist in front of shows an image of an American flag being pulled back to reveal a Confederate flag beneath. (Dunn is Black and the convicted neighbor is white.) This incident took place in Rosewood, Florida, where notably an infamous race riot — the Rosewood Massacre — took place in 1923 and where Dunn owns property.

Dunn is a former naval officer who has written multiple books on race, including A History of Florida: Through Black Eyes and The Beast in Florida: A History of Anti-Black Violence.

In Rosewood today in front of my neighbor's property. He just got convicted of six counts of hate crimes from when he tried to kill me and a group that was visiting my property. He was mad because we parked on his side of the road. I was standing on "his side" of the road today. pic.twitter.com/6yPHAUhkbN — Dr. Marvin Dunn (@MarvinDunn4) August 14, 2023

The Miami Times reported the incident in September of last year, writing: “According to a report in the Miami Herald, Dunn said Emanuel screamed the N-word at them throughout the unprovoked altercation, which began when Dunn, his son and six others were outside the property he owns off State Road 24. Emanuel approached angrily and asked what they were doing, got into his Ford F250 pickup and made several dangerous passes at the group at a high rate of speed while using the racial epithet.”