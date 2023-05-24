Kari Lake Supporters Go Dark in Talk of ‘Tribunals by Fall’

Arizona politician and former media personality Kari Lake is still fighting the 2022 Governor’s race, and the second-place finisher keeps getting her legal challenges rejected in the courtroom. [Note: Lake’s role model, former President Donald Trump, had similar results with his legal challenges after finishing second in the 2020 presidential election.]

In Lake’s case, the challenges persist, with the latest rejection — Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter A. Thompson’s court ruling — coming this week. [Note: Thompson was appointed by the former Arizona Governor Jan Brewer, a Republican.]

Yet the more Lake’s challenges fail to persuade judges, the more these rejections inflame her followers — and persuade them that the judges are part of a “rigged” system. Thompson’s explanation of his decision was more simple: “The evidence the Court received does not support Plaintiff’s remaining claim,” he wrote.

But the reaction among Lake’s followers was dark. Lake recently retweeted this take on the setback, characterizing the judge’s decision as “tortured” and a “travesty of justice.”

Here's what the judge said in his ruling throwing out Kari Lake's remand election contest, and why it is one of the most tortured, cherry-picking interpretations of law I have ever read, a travesty of justice. The AZ Supreme Court will not let all of it stand.… — Rachel Alexander (@Rach_IC) May 23, 2023

Lake’s supporters are out in a big way in the comments, hammering the decision. “Absolutely despicable,” writes one, adding “This isn’t our Constitution or Rule of Law.”

Absolutely Despicable Lake's Attorneys did their job so Judge failed.



I can't believe this Judge really thinks you can look at a full signature in less than 3 seconds.

This is absolutely Shameful.



We need to start holding these Elected Officials Accountable.



This isn't… — Robert Mahar (@Rob1515) May 23, 2023

This kind of protest against the ruling comes despite the fact that the rule of law and Constitution dictate that the courts consider the cases and deliver decisions based on the evidence presented, as has happened repeatedly in Arizona. More than one commenter has pointed out, as below.

“You want [the judge] to step outside of the current laws, policies and procedures surrounding this issue in Maricopa, and to not only criticize them, but to pronounce them null and void,” writes the commenter by way of objection, “and you’re upset that he WON’T do that. Shocker.”

Republicans appointed judge and he was exactly right. You want him to step outside of the current laws, policies and procedures surrounding this issue in Maricopa, and to not only criticise them, but to pronounce them null and void; and you’re upset that he WONT do that. Shocker pic.twitter.com/IBy3olTirr — 🍸KatySays💅 (@kat96819281) May 23, 2023

But the comments in Lake’s corner mostly veer away from respect for “rule of law,” with grim intonations promising violence and undemocratic military action. One commenter writes forebodingly: “It’s coming. Tribunals by Fall. That’s what I’ve heard. It’s always been a process that would require military intervention because of the depth of corruption of our civilian institutions.”

It's coming. Tribunals by Fall. That's what I've heard.



It's always been a process that would require military intervention because of the depth of corruption of our civilian institutions.



But, in order to prevent the nation from descending into civil war, people had to see… — Franz Glaus (@FranzRRM) May 23, 2023

One respondent addresses the tribunal threat and talks it down (see below), but from the same political vantage — that the institutions of law and order have been corrupted. The dangerous rhetoric is all over the responses to Lake’s posts, even as she is believed by many to be a potential running mate for the current GOP frontrunner for president.