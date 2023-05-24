U.S. Congressman Drops Truth Bomb On Trump Investigation, MAGA Spin

Congressman Dan Goldman, a New York Democrat, takes two minutes in the video below to confront and respond to MAGA Republicans who are characterizing the newly released Durham Report as a victory and vilification for what they see as a wrongly impugned Trump campaign operation.

MAGA insiders like Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz all claimed Special Counsel John Durham‘s conclusion showed bias at the agency and revealed deep state anti-Trumpism permeating federal law enforcement, with Giuliani especially tossing out wild conjecture based on Durham’s limited findings and dearth of prosecutorial convictions.

The Durham Report revealed how Obama and Biden knew about Clinton's plan to LIE & TIE Trump to Putin.



This is unacceptable.



The questionis—will Republicans in Washington demand accountability or let them continue to get away with this sort of behavior?#AmericasMayorLive 🇺🇲 https://t.co/K9s2FtDqm5 — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 16, 2023

Rep. Goldman answers plainly to those claims and to the MAGA attempt to spin the Durham conclusion into proof of deep state criminal malfeasance — a straightforward truth bomb hitting the mischaracterization of the report by those in the GOP shouting vindication.

Goldman’s approach doesn’t even quote Durham himself, who wrote in his own report’s introduction that while he found that the FBI should have done some things differently, “not every injustice or transgression amounts to a criminal offense.”

Rep. Dan Goldman demolishes a lot of the spin surrounding the Durham report in short order pic.twitter.com/WUl5oDJIwi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 23, 2023

Special Counsel John Durham took four years to examine the FBI’s “Crossfire Hurricane” operation. He released the report last week that concluded that the FBI did have reason to open up a preliminary investigation into Russian election meddling and possible Trump campaign collusion with Russian operatives — based on a tip that Russians were planning to hack emails to help Trump’s campaign.

Mueller didn't need a dossier to tie Trump to Putin



You and Trump did that yourselves pic.twitter.com/OtYShTeqiQ — Herbert (@HHooversGhost) May 16, 2023

That email hack then occurred, Goldman reminds Congress. He also reminds that it was not the controversial Steele dossier that set the “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation in motion. And then, patiently, he reminds what Durham’s conclusions really were. “Let’s get our facts straight about the Durham report,” Goldman says.