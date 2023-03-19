Kevin McCarthy Ripped for Trump Defense, ‘Outrageous Abuse of Power’

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy has pledged fealty to Donald Trump on numerous occasions, even reversing the assertion he made about January 6 when McCarthy said: “what the President did was atrocious and totally wrong.”

But McCarthy’s response this weekend, on the heels of Trump’s speculation that he would soon be arrested, went further in his defense of Trump, notably presuming the former president’s innocence of charges which have yet to be announced.

Just curious. How do you know what the charges are? Or you just winging it here? — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) March 18, 2023

With no charges made, it’s impossible to say responsibly that the charges themselves are irresponsible, yet that’s what the Speaker implies in his tweet.

In a fiery accusation, McCarthy calls the potential charges “an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump.”

Here we go again — an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump.



I’m directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by… https://t.co/elpbh7LeWn — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) March 18, 2023

McCarthy characterizes the charges he expects to be brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, sight unseen, as the result of “political vengeance.” [Notably, Bragg in a previous case declined to pursue charges against Trump for financial crimes related to a tax fraud scheme at The Trump Organization.]

McCarthy’s tweet was designed to speak to his MAGA-majority political base, which it likely edifies. But the speaker is also hearing collateral blowback on the post, with concerned objections over McCarthy’s placing politics over due process.

These objectors accuse McCarthy of essentially saying that Trump shouldn’t be held accountable because prosecuting him would interfere with his ability to run for president. McCarthy wrote:

“I’m directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions.”

Former Florida State Representative Matt Whillhite responded: “So if the charges are factual, are you saying someone is above the law because they are running for office?”

So if the charges are factual, are you saying someone is above the law because they are running for office? — Matt Willhite (@repmattwillhite) March 18, 2023

Others assert that the “outrageous abuse of power” may not be Bragg’s bag, but McCarthy’s, given his powerful platform and his threat to hamstring independent judicial due process.

The outrageous abuse of power here is the threat by the Speaker of the House to harass & intimidate a district attorney, duly elected by the people of Manhattan. McCarthy has no authority here, it’s just a blatant kowtow to Trump, who he owes his job to. https://t.co/Au7ZlxNvpN — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) March 18, 2023

Dr. Craig Malkin seems to speak for the quiet majority exhausted by the divisive, partisan, paralyzing bickering — and the tendency of elected officials to prejudge and obstruct based on ideology instead of actuality.

I can see now this is the beginning of a long period of wasted tax money and squandered time that could be invested in helping our country with practical solutions. I predict endless investigations of investigations until you’re all voted out. — Dr. Craig Malkin ☮️ (@DrCraigMalkin) March 18, 2023

