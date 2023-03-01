Kevin McCarthy Pushes Young GOP Rising Star and Her ‘Top 10 Hits List’

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy doesn’t just wield the gavel, he also wields considerable influence on social media, where his 2.3 million Twitter followers dwarf the 25,000 followers of his colleague, Iowa Representative Ashley Hinson.

So McCarthy is using his platform to spread the word about Hinson — and her bullet-poing criticism of China’s transgressions against the US — sharing the congresswoman’s compelling video from the House’s hearing on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Select Committee member @RepAshleyHinson lays out the CCP’s top ten hits list👇 pic.twitter.com/l9cXdKvNVg — The Select Committee on the CCP (@committeeonccp) March 1, 2023

Hinson, a rising star in the GOP firmament, says on Twitter that she is “bringing a dose of Iowa common sense to Washington.” Her slap-down of China below, which met broad bipartisan agreement, was presented as her “Top Ten Hits List” — enumerating a raft of dangers that the CCP is believed currently to present.

Hinson’s excoriating “hits list” — while not totally comprehensive, as the last part of the video reveals — was enough for McCarthy to share it without adding any words of his own. It’s the kind of share that may be considered the ultimate political compliment — a head-nod version of “yeah, what she said.”

The 39-year-old Hinson, who has been in the House since 2021, is trained for her moments in front of the camera. She studied broadcast journalism at the University of Southern California — in Hollywood’s backyard — and began her broadcast career as a news anchor on the Iowa ABC affiliate, KCRG-TV.