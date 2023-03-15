Gov. Phil Murphy Says GOP ‘Absence of Common Sense’ Forced Biden’s Hand on Guns

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy commended President Joe Biden‘s Executive Order on Gun Safety while lamenting what he characterized as an “absence of common sense” among “Congressional Republicans” that forced the President’s action.

Murphy emphasizes the requirement of a background check system to “ensure that felons and individuals with a history of domestic violence” don’t “unlawfully get access to a gun.”

Though lawful acquisition of firearms is not “infringed” — to use the Second Amendment language — Murphy still heard much disagreement in the comments.

Objections mainly fell into two categories: The first about criminals not following the laws anyway and, second, the evergreen Second Amendment concern about the slippery slope of codifying any legal restriction on gun ownership.

Restricting legal, law abiding gun owners does nothing to restrict illegal guns and those that use them.

“Restricting legal, law abiding gun owners does nothing to restrict illegal guns and those that use them,” writes one dissenter.

Biden, Murphy and other Democrats argue that the order does nothing to prohibit gun ownership by anyone other than those with historical records of violence, a common predictor of future violence. (The “common sense” aspect of the measure, as put forth by its advocates, is to protect innocent citizens from malign actors.)

Gun owners are largely unaffected by the order, as the following gun owner recognizes.

“Not giving up my guns but I have zero problem with stricter background check laws. Don’t really get how people could argue that,” he writes.