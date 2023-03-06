Gavin Newsom Threatens Any Company That ‘Cowers’ To Right-Wing ‘Extremists’

California Governor Gavin Newsom plans to exercise his power to block California state business with Walgreens, and any other company that allows the agenda of right wing “extremists” to dictate its business strategy, according to a new tweet from the Governor.

Newsom shared a CNN story revealing that Walgreens will not distribute an abortion medication called mifepristone in 20 states, effectively outlawing the medication through curtailed distribution instead of through legislation. In other words, bowing to political pressure.

California won't be doing business with @walgreens — or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women's lives at risk.



We're done.https://t.co/OB10cYfm8H — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 6, 2023

California is not one of the 20 states on the list, but Newsom nevertheless said his state “won’t be doing business with Walgreens” and then broadened his threat to include “any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women’s lives at risk.”

GOP lawyers have been targeting the distribution of the drug and causing headaches for commercial operations like Walgreens, Rite Aid and other pharmacy operators.

“We’re done,” Newsom added.

[California, with 586, is second among US states only to Florida (820) in the number of Walgreens stores that operate in state. Walgreens operates stores in all 50 states and Washington, DC.]