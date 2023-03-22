Bernie Sanders Shares Video of His Powerful Opposition to Iraq War, ‘Sold with Lies’

“The question, Mr. Speaker, is not whether we like Saddam Hussein or not. The question is whether he represents an imminent threat to the American people and whether a unilateral invasion of Iraq will do more harm than good,” begins Bernie Sanders in his powerful, but unheeded, objection to America’s invasion of Iraq twenty years ago.

Sanders posted the video today, saying “I explained why a unilateral war made no sense. Those objections were ignored. Sadly, the concerns some of us raised were shown to be accurate, and we still live with the terrible consequences today.”

Sanders spoke on the floor of the House of Representatives expressing a strong and reasoned opposition to the Iraq War Resolution. The senator argued that the resolution would lead to an “unending” and “disastrous” war and that it was based on false premises and faulty intelligence.

Sanders posted his reminder, and the vintage video accompaniment, to emphasize his belief that the political problems that led to the Iraq invasion — and its results — still plague America.

“The Iraq war was a costly mistake that was sold to the American people with lies,” he tweeted earlier this week. “We still have not fully learned our lesson.”

Sanders was a rare voice in opposition at the time, when the American political system was less fervently divided by party fealty. The list of Democrats who supported George W. Bush‘s invasion — and who later came to regret their decision (or at least its execution) — is a who’s who of powerful Democrats at the time including: